Opportunity is knocking

Local realty group offering to open doors for locals looking to take the first step

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's no secret that the present housing crisis is creating a virtual seller's market. With demand for homes at an all-time high, and the supply just keeping up, real estate agents are needed to make the deals happen.

But, in order to play in the real estate big leagues, you need a license. Something that can take some time and also be costly.

Or does it? Keller Williams Realty is one of the largest real estate firms in the country and its offering to open doors to hungry entrepreneurs.

The realty giant is offering people the opportunity to earn their realty license at no cost. Kristan Sheppeard with Keller Williams says "there are no strings attached."

According to Sheppeard Keller Williams believes strongly in enriching the lives of those around them. So, each week Keller Williams holds "Career Sessions" where they discuss ways to improve productivity, among other items.

Sheppeard says the public is always welcome to come in and learn more about the program. Now, this is a 90-hour pre-licensing course with the added 6-hour contract writing course.

All you have to do if you're interested is call your local Keller Williams office and see when its hosting its next Career Session.