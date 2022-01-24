Job experts say a degree can go a long way but the right one can go even further

Our experts with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma say "Universal" degrees are becoming more and more popular

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Degrees are more than just paper, for employers, a degree is a stamp of approval. So, having a degree can mean the difference between landing that big job and still reading the classifieds.

Our career experts with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma want those looking to get the edge on the competition to know which degrees are more valuable.

Courtney Nelson is the Senior Director of Marketing for the Goodwill Career Center and Nelson says "Universal" degrees are more versatile.

According to Nelson, a business degree is one of the most versatile degrees out there. Students are taught everything and anything about business making them a catch to would-be employers.

Another universal degree is communications which are key in any business. Nelson reports that current trends show that a computer science degree is the most demanded degree since most companies rely heavily on technology.

For more details on how to beef up your resume, you can visit your local Goodwill Career Center or visit them online.