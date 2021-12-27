Money Talk: Future planning in the digital age

Wealth Advisor Tom Rush points out that planning for the future is easier now, than ever before

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In order to stay ahead of the curve, you have to be a few steps ahead and keep an eye out for the future. So, when it comes to planning out your future our resident Wealth Advisor with the Yuma Investment Group Tom Rush says the tools are at your fingertips.

Rush recommends that everyone take advantage of available financial software that can make planning their future as easy as inserting some key information. Things like retirement, education, or leisure can all be mapped out in advance.

Programs like emoney offer a variety of bundles that can fit almost any budget. Rush says that budgeting should be done as early as possible.

But, Rush adds that if your revenue stream is complex it may be in your best interest to seek the assistance of a wealth advisor.