The Better Business Bureau wants business owners to have more tools

Business

The Better Business Bureau already offers a variety of resources to help businesses and consumers. But, they want to do more

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Better Business Bureau is a one-stop shop for anything business. From accreditations for business to business reviews and a scam tracker the BBB has plenty to offer.

But, John Hessinger the Community Development Director with the BBB says they want to do more. The BBB has teamed up with local business resource Yes 3.0 which is hosted by the Yuma Entrepreneur Show.

The Yuma Entrepreneur Show offers local business owners everything they need to succeed in the Desert Southwest. Resources include online tools, mentorships, and networking.

The next event will take place on November 6th at the Yuma Historic Theatre Downtown. Ticket prices range from $99 for general admission, $299 for VIP Access and $499 for the Inner Circle package.