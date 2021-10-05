Arizona at work hosts job fair in Yuma Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you are looking for a job, you're in luck. Right now many local businesses in the Yuma area are hiring, especially as we head into the busy winter months.

Arizona at Work is hosting job fairs to help fill those empty positions. Another is planned for Wednesday at the 4 Points Sheraton.

Arizona at Work Job Fair (in partnership with YPIC) Wednesday, October 6,2021 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 4 Points Sheraton 2030 S. 3E, Yuma AZ

A job fair took place but if you missed out on that do not worry, there is another happening tomorrow. Over 40 local businesses will be at the 4 Points Sheraton at 2030 S Avenue 3E from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Marianna Martinez is the Employment Engagement Manager for Arizona at Work. Martinez said the timing's good for these fairs. They come as businesses start prepare for winter visitors and rebound from the pandemic.

"Many opportunities are available with different companies, so we're hoping this event will help them out and get them those people they're in need of," she said.

One of the many businesses hiring is Sprouts Grocery. Store manager Jim Luft says these job fairs are important for him to hire extra seasonal staff.

"We're getting ready for our winter visitors to come back which increases our business dramatically," Luft said. "So just looking to fill some positions, service deli positions cashier positions, maybe some cashier positions to take care of some of the business coming in."

Martinez says experience is not always required, but encourages applicants to come prepared.

"Dress to impress, be ready to submit applications. Bring multiple copies of your resume," Martinez said. "Have those on hand so you can share those with employers."

If you can't attend Wednesday's job fair, Arizona at Work has a large list of positions on its website, as well as advise for job seekers on career planning and training.