Local auto parts stores experiencing shortages

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Car parts are the latest products to join a long list of national shortages.

According to many auto repair shops around Yuma, parts beyond chips and electronics are becoming hard to come by.

Purcell Tire and Service Center is one of the shops experiencing problems.

"There's not availability," mechanic Wilberto Monreal said. "Back-ordered parts, like tires for example, are taking about a month, to a month and a half."

Monreal says this is hurting business and that overall customer satisfaction is low, not just at his shop.

"[Customers] don't just come here, they shop all around, and there's nothing."

While the limited parts are generally taking a month to be delivered, currently shops don't know how long this shortage will last.

Friday on Fox News at 9, Adam Klepp takes a closer look the cause of the parts shortage.