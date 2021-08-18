Better Business Bureau to hold annual Industrious Women’s Summit

Business

Community Development Director John Hessinger says they've seen a spike in female-owned businesses during the pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Pacific Southwest said there's been a rise in women-owned businesses during the pandemic.

In an effort to encourage and support more women looking to start their own businesses, the BBB will host its Industrious Women's Summit on Friday, August 20th. The event will be broadcast via zoom, and tickets are currently on sale.

"The better business bureau values opportunity for every person that is seeking to start a business in an ethical fashion, and we have seen a large movement of women entrepreneurs and specifically women entrepreneurs and leaders within the industries," said John Hessinger, the Community Development Director for the BBB for the Pacific Southwest.

The summit will feature a variety of guest speakers, which include Chief Wellness Welder Shanen Aranmor and Reetika Dhawan, the Vice President of Workforce Development at Arizona Western College.

The keynote speaker will be New York Times best-selling author Gloria Feldt. Feldt is a world-renowned leadership expert.

If you're interested in attending, you must register on the BBB website.