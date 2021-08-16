Goodwill has tips for employers

Business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While many of Goodwill's programs focus on those looking for employment, they also want employers to how to best utilize their new hire.

Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says in order for a new hire to be successful they'll need guidance. Once a new hire is on board, their supervisor should have a detailed plan of what's expected from each member of the team.

Soto-Graham says that employees should have a set time period to learn what's necessary to get the job done. Goodwill offers workshops for both employers and would-be employees that deal with communication and task management.