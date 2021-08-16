Skip to Content
Business
By ,
Published 6:44 PM

Goodwill has tips for employers

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona offers employers tools to improve productivity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While many of Goodwill's programs focus on those looking for employment, they also want employers to how to best utilize their new hire.

Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says in order for a new hire to be successful they'll need guidance. Once a new hire is on board, their supervisor should have a detailed plan of what's expected from each member of the team.

Soto-Graham says that employees should have a set time period to learn what's necessary to get the job done. Goodwill offers workshops for both employers and would-be employees that deal with communication and task management.

Video / Yuma County

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content