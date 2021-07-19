White House to reverse Trump-era showerhead rule

Business

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Department of Energy is moving to reverse a rollback of water efficiency standards that took place during former President Donald Trump's final days in office.

At Trump's behest, the Department of Energy modified interpretation of the 2.5 per minute flow rate maximum set by Congress in the 1990's. The Obama Administation applied that rule to entire fixtures, regardless of how many shower heads they contain.

Trump's change interpreted it as applyiung only to each shower head, so fixtures with several could have much more water flow.

Biden's proposal to return to the Obama Administration's regulation will undergo a 60 day public comment period once it is published in the Federal Register.