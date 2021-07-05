Bezos to officially step down as CEO

Business

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Big changes are ahead at Amazon as Jeff Bezos will officially step down from his role as CEO on Monday.

July 5th is the date Amazon was incorporated back in 1994 and the internet giant has made Bezos one of the richest people in the world.

He made the announcement during the company's annual shareholder meeting in May and Bezos will hand the reins of Chief to Andy Jassy, who has been at Amazon for nearly 25 years and currently runs Amazon Web Services.

Bezos will now take the title of Amazon's Executive Chair where he says he will focus his energy and attention on new products and early initiatives.