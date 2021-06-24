Gas station files lawsuit against Colonial Pipeline

Business

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Colonial Pipeline is facing a class action lawsuit over fuel shortages that happened furing the ransomware attack in May.

A Wilmington, North Carolina gas station claims Colonial Pipeline failed its customers by not taking adequate and reasonable measures to safeguard the Pipeline's critical infrastructure.

It filed the lawsuit on behalf of 11,000 gas stations and the goal is to try and recoup their losses.

Colonial shut down its pipeline for six days after criminals locked up its IT systems until the company paid a ransom. The shutdown led to panic buying and widespread gas outages in the Southeast.

During a congressional hearing earlier this month, the company's CEO stood by the decision to pause operations and pay the ransom in order to protect more customers.