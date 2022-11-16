WACOG and Yuma residents receive Wildfire awards

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The WACOG Human Services staff demonstrated service, spirit and extraordinary action to learn new ways of serving people throughout the pandemic.

For this reason, the Human Services staff has earned the Wildfire Heart in Hand Award.

Overall, Wildfire recognized WACOG for their sense of commitment, compassion, teamwork, and taking pride in what they do as their time and effort made a difference in people's lives.

Additionally, Wildfire recognized two Yuma natives for the Beating the Odds Awards.

Carlos Flores

Firstly, Carlos Flores defines "beating the odds."

He struggled with family, addiction, jail and homelessness for years.

However, he sought to change his life by receiving housing assistance through WACOG's ESG Rapid Rehousing Program.

Moreover, he got a job as a Peer Support at Transitional Living Center Recovery (TLCR).

Through hard work and dedication, Flores earned him a promotion as TLCR's Team Services Coordinator.

Not only that, he successfully completed the ESG Rapid Rehousing program, showing responsibility by paying rent and other bills on time.

As of now, Flores works for a program that believes in helping people overcome addiction.

To this day, he is thankful for WACOG and other programs that help make a difference in people's lives.

Miguel Valtierra

In addition to Flores, Miguel Valtierra beat the odds by setting goals and crushing them.

Having fought against loss, grief and addiction, Valtierra sought to change his life and enrolled in the New Way program.

Eventually, he found employment and, with the help of WACOG, he found a place to live through the ESG Rapid Rehousing Program.

While on his quest for changing his life for the better, he set goals of stability for himself:

Stay sober

Provide stable housing for his new family

Become a licensed industrial painting contractor

With these goals in mind, Valtierra successfully reached his goals and to reward himself, he bought a new truck.

Finally, he said he feels proud of himself, knowing that he's one example of change for those who think it is not possible.