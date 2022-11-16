Skip to Content
today at 6:52 AM
Several people found dead in Phoenix home; possible gas leak

PHOENIX (AP) - Several people died inside a Phoenix home Wednesday after a possible gas leak, authorities said.

City police, firefighters and hazardous materials teams had dispatched to a house around 8:00am.

While Police and firefighters reported finding victims inside the home, there was no immediate word on how many people died.

In addition, television station video from the scene shows a propane tank in a large taped-off area around the home and multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

