GasBuddy releases updated gas prices in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In an updated report by GasBuddy, the average gasoline prices in Arizona have gone unchanged since last week.

With this in mind, the current gas price, as of Monday, November 14, 2022, remains at $4.23/g.

However, prices in Arizona are 25.7 cents lower than a month ago, but stands at 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In addition, the national average price of diesel rose 2.3 cents since last week, and is now at $5.34/g.

Further details

Overall, the cheapest station and lowest price in the 2,269 stations in Arizona was $3.29/g.

On the other hand, the most expensive and highest price was $5.99/g.

This is a difference of $2.70/g.

Historical gas prices and the national average

Furthermore, here is a list of historical gas prices and the national average dating back ten years:

November 14, 2021: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 14, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 14, 2019: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 14, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

November 14, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

November 14, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 14, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

November 14, 2014: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

November 14, 2013: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

November 14, 2012: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their gas prices

Also, here is a list of neighboring areas and their gas prices:

Las Vegas- $4.96/g, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.88/g.

Phoenix- $4.49/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.51/g.

Tucson- $3.55/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.58/g.

Response from GasBuddy representative

"After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Also, "With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I'm hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."