Yuma Crossing Railroad offers free public rides

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison.

Accordingly, The Yuma Crossing Railroad had a public riding event on Saturday, November 13, 2022.

The Yuma Territorial Live Streamers hosted the event.

For further context, the Yuma Territorial Live Streamers is a non-profit organization that hosts rides every second and fourth weekend of the month from October to May.

"It's three dollars per ticket and we take donations we do want everyone to come. We will have on the 23rd and 24th of December, that weekends going to be Friday and Saturday and we will have Santa Claus here so everybody come on down and visit us," Nancy Wolf, Yuma Territory Live Streamers Secretary, spoke.

Furthermore, the purpose of the organization is to educate Yuma about the history and importance of American stream.

They railroad in both Yuma and around the country.

Finally, the experience ensures enjoyment for all involved.

