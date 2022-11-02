13th Annual Walk to Remember scheduled for Nov. 5

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) invites families to the 13th Annual Walk to Remember.

For further context, the Walk to Remember is a healing event for families to share memories of their loss of a baby during pregnancy or shortly after.

Not only that, they can connect with other families on the same healing journey.

“Pregnancy and the anticipation of a new baby is often an exciting and emotional time for many families,” said Maria Vera, RN, coordinator of the perinatal loss program at YRMC.

“The unexpected loss of a baby at any point during pregnancy or after delivery is heartbreaking."

Additionally, “It is important to parents and families that they are able to honor and remember their baby whether the loss is recent or occurred many years ago.”

More details about the event

Furthermore, YRMC will host the 13th Annual Walk to Remember on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at West Wetlands Park.

Equally important, registration begins at 8:00am with the walk and memorial service beginning at 8:30am.

Following that, closing remarks will start at 9:30am after the walk.

From there, families can read a poem, start a prayer, or share a memory of their babies.

Also, the event is free to the public.

If you want to participate in the event, then call (928) 336-7434 or email cdeleon@yumaregional.org.