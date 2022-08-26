Former NFL quarterback and Arizona resident to visit Tempe cannabis dispensary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On August 31, former NFL quarterback and Arizona resident Jim McMahon will visit The Mint's Dispensary, a Tempe cannabis store.

In a press release, in addition to McMahon, other former NFL players Kyle Turley and Eben Britton will also visit the store, where they discuss how cannabis has helped them as well as share more details about their company, Revenant, and its products.

Before that, Raul Molina, COO of Mint Cannabis, will lead a tour for the three former NFL players and show them around the Tempe store.

The topics, in addition to the presentation of their new cannabis store, the players will cover in their presentation is why cannabis saved their lives.

As a result of his football career, McMahon uses cannabis to treat the chronic pain and arthritis. Not only that, using cannabis allowed him to eliminate his painkiller habit.

Like McMahon, Turley and Britton use cannabis, but for different reasons. Turley uses cannabis to quit his opioid addiction and to deal with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which Turley stated that cannabis helped subside his CTE symptoms.

On the other hand, Britton smokes cannabis to relieve “psychological distress or sciatica or pain in my shoulders.”

The appearance and The Mint's Dispensary is on August 31, from 11am to 1pm, and in Tempe.

