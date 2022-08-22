Skip to Content
By ,
Sonora Quest Laboratories bring HIV awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories posted a picture on Facebook, announcing they will be collaborating with Aunt Rita's Foundation to bring HIV awareness.

Currently in Arizona, there are only 15% of individuals who are unaware of their status, thus increasing the risk of continued transmission of the virus.

To remedy the situation, Sonora Quest and Aunt Rita's are teaming up to spread the message by asking their respective followers to share the post and link, GetTestedAZ.org in order for their followers to receive free testing vouchers.

Both organizations believe in supporting the community's health "no matter where they are in their health care journey, whether it's for prevention, management, or treatment."

