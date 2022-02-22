Life-like robot being developed by British engineers

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - British engineers are developing human-like robots that are able to recognize faces more clearly.

Engineered Arts in English is creating the most life-like robots possible named Ameca.

There are 17 motors just in the robot's head that can show emotion, though it may be a while before a robot can replicate humans perfectly as Ameca can't walk yet.

These robots are expected to be bought by companies rather than by the general public, which can be used to help hotels, malls and airports.