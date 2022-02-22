Skip to Content
DSW Living
By , ,
Published 5:36 PM

Life-like robot being developed by British engineers

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - British engineers are developing human-like robots that are able to recognize faces more clearly.

Engineered Arts in English is creating the most life-like robots possible named Ameca.

There are 17 motors just in the robot's head that can show emotion, though it may be a while before a robot can replicate humans perfectly as Ameca can't walk yet.

These robots are expected to be bought by companies rather than by the general public, which can be used to help hotels, malls and airports.

DSW Living
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content