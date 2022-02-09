Skip to Content
Super Bowl commercials expected to gather at least 100M views

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Super Bowl commercials are some of the most viewed content on television and some heavy hitters aren't going to miss the 100 million possible views.

A-list celebrities such as Zendaya are expected to appear in a lot of these upcoming commercials.

Ad Age Editor Jeanine Poggi said, "It's designed to bring viewers of all ages in. You know, you see Zendaya who definitely appeals to a bit of a younger consumer base. But brands are really into appealing to the 100 million people who will be tuning into the super bowl."

Online services, mouthwash and beer are among the many products to have a spotlight during the game.

Some companies pay as much as seven million dollars just for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl. Some viewers we spoke with say the ads may be memorable but they aren't always effective," said Bridge Michael George of CBS News.

