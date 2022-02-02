Skip to Content
Cancer Moonshot initiative relaunched to help battle cancer

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a hope to cut cancer deaths significantly within the next 25 years.

"Every one of you have a story and our message today is this: We can do this…" said President Biden.

The President wants to cut cancer-related deaths by 50% sometime in the next couple of decades.

Vice President Kamala Harris relaunched the Cancer Moonshot initiative to improve efforts.

"We can end cancer as we know it // This is a presidential White House priority, period…" continued Biden.

More accessible home and mobile cancer screenings are one part of this plan to cut deaths.

