Cancer Moonshot initiative relaunched to help battle cancer
(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a hope to cut cancer deaths significantly within the next 25 years.
"Every one of you have a story and our message today is this: We can do this…" said President Biden.
The President wants to cut cancer-related deaths by 50% sometime in the next couple of decades.
Vice President Kamala Harris relaunched the Cancer Moonshot initiative to improve efforts.
"We can end cancer as we know it // This is a presidential White House priority, period…" continued Biden.
More accessible home and mobile cancer screenings are one part of this plan to cut deaths.
