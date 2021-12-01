Business expert says new customers are just a click away

Community Development Director John Hessinger with the local BBB says social media will make a difference

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ads are just part of the experience when surfing the web, and for most consumers, those ads are hard to miss. And, that's why John Hessinger with the local office of the Better Business Bureau says social media is a must.

Hessinger says instead of relying solely on traditional advertising using social media would enter a business into the worldwide market. But, Hessinger says it takes much more than just getting your business on social media.

Interacting with your customers is key, Hessinger recommends that businesses' social media pages interact with their website. The site should be user-friendly and offer easy-to-use checkout options and have reviews easily accessible.

For assistance with marketing and ensuring your current customer and potential future customer can find you please call KECY-TV 539-9990 and ask to speak to an Account Executive.