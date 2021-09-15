Skip to Content
Flu shots now available at Yuma County Public Health District

Hannah Smith / KOMU / CC BY 2.0

Appointments available four days a week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It won't be long until flu season is upon us, and the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) wants to make sure you're protected. YCPHD is now offering flu shots at it's main campus.

Appointments are available Monday through Thursday, between 8 and 11 a.m., and between 1 and 3:45 p.m. Shots are available for adults and children over the age of six-months old. Vaccines will cost $25 for adults, and $10 for those under 18. YCPHD accepts Medicare, AHCCCS, and private insurance.

For more information, or to make an appointment, call (927) 317-4559. You can also find more information on Yuma County's website.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

