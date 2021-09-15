Flu shots now available at Yuma County Public Health District

DSW Living

Appointments available four days a week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It won't be long until flu season is upon us, and the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) wants to make sure you're protected. YCPHD is now offering flu shots at it's main campus.

Appointments are available Monday through Thursday, between 8 and 11 a.m., and between 1 and 3:45 p.m. Shots are available for adults and children over the age of six-months old. Vaccines will cost $25 for adults, and $10 for those under 18. YCPHD accepts Medicare, AHCCCS, and private insurance.

For more information, or to make an appointment, call (927) 317-4559. You can also find more information on Yuma County's website.