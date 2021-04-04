Farm Bureau hosts Ag Business Recovery and Growth Workshop

DSW Living

Webinar features California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Farm Bureau (ICFB) plans to host an online Ag Business Recovery and Growth Workshop on Wednesday, April 7, from 4-5 p.m.

Brea Mohamed, Executive Director of the Imperial County Farm Bureau, will lead opening remarks by starting off the conversation with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

The entire workshop is a collaborative effort between the ICFB, Office of the State Treasurer, California Department of Food and Agriculture, United States Department of Agriculture, Small Business Majority, and Office of the Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights and Measures.

Participants:

Jonathan Herrera, Calsavers Retirement Savings Program

Xee Moua, California Alternative Energy

David Gibbs, Advanced Transportation Financing Authority

Latavida Pineda, Small Business Majority

Brooke Raffaele, USDA Farm Service Agency

Jose Herrera, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Thea Rittenhouse, CDFA

Jolene Dessert, Imperial County Ag Commissioner

For anyone interested in learning more about local, state and federal resources available to assist Imperial County farms and ranches, please register beforehand through the ICFB link.

Please call the Farm Bureau at (760) 352-3831 for more information.