Skip to Content
DSW Living
By
today at 12:22 pm
Published 1:04 pm

Farm Bureau hosts Ag Business Recovery and Growth Workshop

MGN
Webinar features California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Farm Bureau (ICFB) plans to host an online Ag Business Recovery and Growth Workshop on Wednesday, April 7, from 4-5 p.m.

Brea Mohamed, Executive Director of the Imperial County Farm Bureau, will lead opening remarks by starting off the conversation with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

The entire workshop is a collaborative effort between the ICFB, Office of the State Treasurer, California Department of Food and Agriculture, United States Department of Agriculture, Small Business Majority, and Office of the Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights and Measures.

Participants:

  • Jonathan Herrera, Calsavers Retirement Savings Program
  • Xee Moua, California Alternative Energy
  • David Gibbs, Advanced Transportation Financing Authority
  • Latavida Pineda, Small Business Majority
  • Brooke Raffaele, USDA Farm Service Agency
  • Jose Herrera, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
  • Thea Rittenhouse, CDFA
  • Jolene Dessert, Imperial County Ag Commissioner

For anyone interested in learning more about local, state and federal resources available to assist Imperial County farms and ranches, please register beforehand through the ICFB link.

Please call the Farm Bureau at (760) 352-3831 for more information.

Imperial County / Local News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content