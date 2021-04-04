Farm Bureau hosts Ag Business Recovery and Growth Workshop
Webinar features California State Treasurer Fiona Ma
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Farm Bureau (ICFB) plans to host an online Ag Business Recovery and Growth Workshop on Wednesday, April 7, from 4-5 p.m.
Brea Mohamed, Executive Director of the Imperial County Farm Bureau, will lead opening remarks by starting off the conversation with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.
The entire workshop is a collaborative effort between the ICFB, Office of the State Treasurer, California Department of Food and Agriculture, United States Department of Agriculture, Small Business Majority, and Office of the Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights and Measures.
Participants:
- Jonathan Herrera, Calsavers Retirement Savings Program
- Xee Moua, California Alternative Energy
- David Gibbs, Advanced Transportation Financing Authority
- Latavida Pineda, Small Business Majority
- Brooke Raffaele, USDA Farm Service Agency
- Jose Herrera, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Thea Rittenhouse, CDFA
- Jolene Dessert, Imperial County Ag Commissioner
For anyone interested in learning more about local, state and federal resources available to assist Imperial County farms and ranches, please register beforehand through the ICFB link.
Please call the Farm Bureau at (760) 352-3831 for more information.
