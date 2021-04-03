Yuma Road Report, week of April 1

DSW Living

Lane closures are expected on 24th Street between 4th Avenue and Pacific

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma released a road report Friday evening with updates for the month.

Here is a list of upcoming projects scheduled for the streets of Yuma:

Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue

A contractor working for the City has made road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Crews will install permanent lane striping the week of April 5. Temporary closures will occur in isolated work zones but streets will remain open.

Drivers should be aware of the new roundabout at Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street; yield to vehicles that are already in the traffic circle.

City Street Maintenance and slurry seal

City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 5-9 will take place in the following areas:

Slurry Seal Project:

Area 1

Cibola Heights, sections 1-4

Sierra Sunset sections 3-11

The following areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

April 6 : 17 th Place, 18th Street, 18th Lane, 19th Place between 45th Avenue and 46th Drive 21st Street, 21 st Lane and between 43rd Drive and 40th Drive 41st Way from 21 st Place to 21st Lane

: April 7 : 47th Drive from 20th Street to 18th Place 47th Avenue between 20th Street and 21st Lane 21st Lane from 47th Avenue to 47th Drive 19th Street from 26th Drive to 45th Avenue 46th Drive from 17th Place to 16 th Street 16th Place from 46th Drive to east cul-de-sac 21st Place from 43rd Drive to 40th Drive 42nd Avenue from 21st Place to 21st Street

: April 8 : 46th Way from 21st Way to 20th Street 44th Avenue from 21st Lane to 20th Street 45th Drive from 19th Lane to 18th Street 19th Place from 45th Drive to 45th Avenue 20th Place from 43rd Drive to 41st Way

: April 9 : 46th Drive from 18th Place to 20th Street 20th Lane from 43rd Drive to 40th Drive 41st Way from 20th Lane to 20th Place

:

(Start of Area 3)

12th Avenue from 11th Street to 12th Street

12th Avenue from 10th Street to 8th Street

Street Lane Striping Removal

Avenue B from 8th Street to 1st Street

Street Asphalt Patching

5th Avenue to Avenue from 8th Street to 5th Street

9 th Street from Vicky Lane to 14 th Avenue

Street from Vicky Lane to 14 Avenue Vicky Lane from Teri Drive to West cul-de-sac

Street Lane Striping

Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the area of 24th Street to south city limits from Avenue A to west city limits.

