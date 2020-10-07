Walmart to launch Medicare insurance agency

DSW Living

(KYMA, KECY)- Walmart is entering the health insurance business.

The retailer on Tuesday announced the opening of Walmart Insurance Services to “assist people with enrolling in insurance plans—and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process.”

The agency will begin selling Medicare insurance plans during this year’s Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7).

The agency, which is licensed in all 50 states and Washington D.C., will provide Medicare plans (Part D, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans) offered by Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Amerigroup, Simply Health, Wellcare (Centene), Clover Health and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

In June, the retail giant opened a new health center in Northwest Arkansas.