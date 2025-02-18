Top Social Security official steps down

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A top Social Security official has stepped down after the Musk team seeks data access.

Acting Commissioner Michelle King stepped down over the weekend after members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sought access to sensitive personal data about millions of Americans held by the agency.

The data includes information about income, addresses, retirement benefits and often medical records for an American with a Social Security number.

King had been with the agency for more than 30 years.