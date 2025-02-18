Skip to Content
Calls to remove NYC Mayor Eric Adams grows

today at 7:14 AM
NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Calls for Governor Kathy Hochul to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office are growing.

They continued Sunday in Lower Manhattan at a protest to reject federal prosecutors' move to drop the corruption charges against him.

In a post on social media Sunday, Adams has replied saying, "I'm not stepping down, I'm stepping up."

A day after Sunday's protest, 4 deputy mayors have stepped down. They cited recent "extraordinary events" in the Adams administration and the need "to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families."

