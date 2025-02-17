Maryland representative on the firing of inspector generals

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about the Trump administration's firing of inspector generals.

"The first thing that they did was they sacked 17 inspectors general. Those are the people who are actual corruption fighters within the departments and the agencies. These are the people who ferreted out $91 billion worth of waste, fraud and abuse in the government," Rep. Raskin said.

Rep. Rasking also said that the administration has to "notify Congress first, 30 days in advance, and they have to set forth the specific reasons for why an Inspector General is being fired," with Raskin adding that "they never did that."

"The reason, of course, is because they want to pursue agendas of corruption across the board. They're saying they're not going to enforce the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. They are shutting down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has saved American consumers $31 million in bank overdraft charges, credit card late fees from corporations completely inflated and having nothing to do with actual charges and so on. They're getting rid of anything in the government that supports consumers, that supports citizens, against the rip off artists who are their friends." Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

When Brennan said, "There's little Democrats can do to push back" because they "don't have political power," Raskin responded saying:

"We're winning in court. More than a dozen federal injunctions and temporary restraining orders have been issued against everything from their illegal seizure of computer data and every American's private data at the Treasury Department, to their illegal attempt to ban birthright citizenship in America, we're winning across the board. We are a country based on law."

