President Trump meets with Marc Fogel at the White House

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump greeted Marc Fogel at the White House late Tuesday night.

Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher who had been held in Russia since 2021, arrived back on U.S. soil late Tuesday night after the White House announced earlier in the day that it had negotiated his release.

Fogel began by thanking Trump and those who helped him come home. He said he was indebted to so many people. Fogel became emotional while talking about his experience being imprisoned in Russia. He said it was his energy and being that kept him going.

When asked if he's spoken to Putin, Trump said he didn't want to answer that. When asked what the terms of the deal were, Trump said they were "fair" and said another American would be release, but did not give any details.

Trump said Putin was able to pull it off for Fogel. Trump said his administration has made progress on the Russia-Ukraine war.

A history teacher from Pennsylvania, Fogel was arrested by Russian authorities at the airport in Moscow in 2021. His family had said he was carrying 17 grams of marijuana for medical reasons to treat chronic back pain.

His family had pushed for Mr. Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden, to secure his release, particularly after Fogel was left out of prisoner swaps negotiated by the previous administration.

In December 2022, Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.