President Trump reverses former President Biden’s plastic straw initiative

today at 7:13 AM
Published 7:19 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday aiming to encourage the U.S. government and consumers to purchase plastic drinking straws.

President Trump stated paper straws "don't work" and don't last very long.

"It's a ridiculous situation. We're going back to plastic straws," as he signed the executive order.

In July 2024, Former President Joe Biden proposed environmental measures to 'phase out' the consumption of single-use plastic.

Dillon Fuhrman

