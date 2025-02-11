Fort Liberty to be renamed to Fort Ronald L. Bragg

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fort Liberty will soon be given a new name as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday he's renaming the military installation, whose previous name honored the Confederal General Braxton Bragg.

The move returns the Army base in North Carolina to being called Fort Bragg, but the name will now honor an enlisted Army soldier named Roland L. Bragg.

According to a Pentagon statement, Roland Bragg was awarded a Silver Star and the Purple Heart for combat during World War II.

"This change underscores the installation's legacy of recognizing those who have demonstrated extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation," the statement said.