Skip to Content
National Politics

Fort Liberty to be renamed to Fort Ronald L. Bragg

By ,
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:35 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fort Liberty will soon be given a new name as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday he's renaming the military installation, whose previous name honored the Confederal General Braxton Bragg.

The move returns the Army base in North Carolina to being called Fort Bragg, but the name will now honor an enlisted Army soldier named Roland L. Bragg.

According to a Pentagon statement, Roland Bragg was awarded a Silver Star and the Purple Heart for combat during World War II.

"This change underscores the installation's legacy of recognizing those who have demonstrated extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation," the statement said.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content