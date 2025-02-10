Skip to Content
President Trump and daughter Ivanka attend Super Bowl

today at 7:02 AM
NEW ORELANS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump was spotted next to his daughter Ivanka at Caesars Superdome upon arriving at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.

The father-daughter duo were seen clapping as they looked down at the field in footage shared to X by Margo Martin, Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor.

"President @realDonaldTrump and @IvankaTrump arrive at Super Bowl LIX!" Martin wrote.

In a statement earlier on Sunday, the President confirmed he would be in attendance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles—as they battle for the National Football League's Vince Lombardi Trophy," he said.

