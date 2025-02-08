Federal judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury Department records

Skip to Content
today at 8:25 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked Elon Musk and his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Treasury Department records, including the personal data of millions of Americans.

Judge Paul Engelmayer issued a preliminary injunction Saturday after 19 states sued President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, saying they violated federal law by giving Musk's team access to the data.

Engelmayer also said anyone prohibited from having access to the sensitive information since January 20 must immediately destroy all copies of material downloaded from Treasury Department systems.

A hearing on the matter is set for February 14.

