Trump administration rescinds federal aid freeze

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Trump administration is rescinding its order to freeze federal aid less than 24 hours after the order went into effect.

On Wednesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget released a two-line memo repealing the order which halted funds for some federal grants and loans.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Monday, educators and charities raised concerns. The White House later tried to clarify which programs would not be affected.

On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked part of the order.