Skip to Content
National Politics

Trump administration rescinds federal aid freeze

Noclip/Wikipedia / freepik / White House
By , ,
today at 1:36 PM
Published 1:41 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Trump administration is rescinding its order to freeze federal aid less than 24 hours after the order went into effect.

On Wednesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget released a two-line memo repealing the order which halted funds for some federal grants and loans.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Monday, educators and charities raised concerns. The White House later tried to clarify which programs would not be affected.

On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked part of the order.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content