Trump administration offers federal workers resignation buyout

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Trump administration is offering millions of federal workers the chance to accept buyouts through a government-wide deferred resignation program.

Federal workers began receiving emails Tuesday afternoon, offering them pay and benefits through September of this year to end their government service and not be subject to new Trump administration guidelines.

A senior administration official said the buyouts are being offered to ensure federal workers are on board with returning to the office and adhering to higher standards.

If a person wishes to accept the buyout, employees can simply reply to the email with the word, "Resign."

The white house expects five-to-10% of the federal workforce to quit. which they estimate could lead to approximately $100 billion in savings.

The resignation period will begin Tuesday and go through February 6.