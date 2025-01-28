President Trump signs new executive orders, including a freeze on federal aid

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - There are more executive actions Tuesday morning to kick off President Donald Trump's second week in office. The new directives are aimed at federal aid and the U.S. military.

A freeze on nearly all federal financial assistance is just hours away, with sources saying that a new memo from the White House calls for a pause on grants and loans, reviewed to ensure they align with the Trump administration's priorities.

The Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), wrote it's "jeopardizing billions upon billions of community grants and financial support that help millions of people across the country."

On Monday, President Trump signed a slew of executive orders focused on the military: Reinstating, with back pay, thousands of service members discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, directing the Pentagon to determine a policy for transgender troops within the month; in the meantime, reinstating a ban he first ordered in 2017, and banning rance and sex-based preferences.

Trump spoke at the House GOP retreat at his resort in South Florida: "We will stop our service members from being indoctrinated with radical left ideology."

Another order calls for the creation of a U.S. iron dome, similar to Israel's missle defense system.

Two sources familiar with the matter say that around a dozen Justice Department employees who worked on Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations and cases against President Trump have been fired.

In response to the directive to freeze federal aid, Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) issued the following statement: