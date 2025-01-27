Colombia agrees to take deported migrants

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - According to White House officials, Colombia has agreed to take deported migrants after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions.

On Sunday, the U.S. and Colombia clashed over the deportation of migrants and imposed tariff's on each other's goods

President Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on the South American nation to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part os his immigration crackdown.

But in a statement late Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants all all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.