WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kristi Noem was sworn in as the new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Saturday.

The former South Dakota governor was read the oath by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The ceremony came after earlier Saturday the Senate voted to confirm Noem in a 59-34 vote.

Noem has resigned from her former post, ushering former Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden into the governorship.