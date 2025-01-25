Pete Hegseth sworn in as Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pete Hegseth was sworn in Saturday to serve as the next Secretary of Defense.

Following a initial Senate vote of 50-50 Friday, Vice President J.D. Vance broke the tie, putting Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, over the top and ending weeks of uncertainty over the fate of President Donald Trump's controversial pick to lead the Pentagon.

"All people in our armed services should trust him because he looks out for them, and he's going to fight for them. And he's going to make sure that we have the kind of military that we can all be proud in, that we can all be proud of and then again, when we send it to do a job, we do it well. We do it quickly, then we get to hell out, and that's what Secretary Hegseth is going to bring to the Department of Defense." Vice President J.D. Vance

It marked only the second time in history a vice president was needed to break a tie for a Cabinet level nominee.