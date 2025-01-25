“Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan on President Trump’s plans regarding FEMA

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Margaret Brennan, "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News' Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent, appeared on CBS Evening News Friday to talk about President Donald Trump's plan to overhaul, or possibly even eliminate, FEMA.

When asked how realistic are the plans "Trump is floating," Brennan said, "It sounded more like an idea than an actual plan," adding that the president may reform or "get rid of FEMA" and "might recommend the federal government actually give a percentage of funding to the state...instead of sending first responders or assets."

Brennan also said the president would have to go to Congress to "actually agree to sign off on changes, like forcing California to change their local voting laws in order to get help."

While speaking with Nancy Cordes about her thoughts on Trump's plan, Cordes said that Dr. Anthony Fauci's security detail was elimiated by the president this week, with Brennan commenting on it saying:

"Dr. Fauci has had federal marshals protecting him for years, and President Trump rescinded that taxpayer funded protection, saying Fauci has to pay for himself...The reason he had threats on his life is because of the work he did around COVID. These were domestic extremists upset with him and his criticism of Mr. Trump."

Brennan also brought up that former National Security Adviser John Bolton's security detail was also rescinded earlier this week and he "faces threats from the state of Iran."

"Perhaps most surprising here though...was what he did to the former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also faces threats from Iran, he cut that support and that raises that question of what is his policy if a former official was assassinated, would that be an act of war by an aggressive state, something President Biden had said about those threats against Mr. Trump," Brennan stated.

Brennan then added when it came to Bolton and Fauci, President Trump said "he would not feel responsible."

On Sunday, Brennan will sit down with Vice President J.D. Vance on "Face the Nation" for an exclusive interview since Vance took office earlier this week.