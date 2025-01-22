U.S. military orders thousands of troops to be deployed to the border

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of additional active duty U.S. troops are being ordered to the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

Around 1,500 troops are expected to be part of the first round.

According to sources, earlier this week, the Trump administration asked for 10,000 to be prepared to deploy.

But military officials pushed back on that number, saying it would hinder operations around the world.

The additional active duty troops will help support U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but are not authorized for law enforcement activities, like making arrests or seizing drugs.

President Donad Trump said, in an executive order Monday, he will decide within 90 days whether to invoke the Insurrection Act at the U.S.-Mexico border.

That would allow him to use active duty troops domestically for law enforcement.

One official says even more active duty troops are expected to be deployed to the border in the coming weeks and months.