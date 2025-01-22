President Trump announces a $500 million investment in AI infrastructure

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump announced a new $500 billion investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Tuesday.

While speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, President Trump announced the formation of Stargate and said it is expected to create over 100,000 American jobs.

"This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America's potential under a new president. Let it be a new president. I didn't say it. They did. So I appreciate that...but it will ensure the future of technology. What we want to do is we want to keep it in this country. China is a competitor, and others are competitors. We want, we want it to be in this country, and we're making it available." President Donald Trump

The president detailed the plan during his remarks and shared that Stargate will be building the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI.

"So they have to produce a lot of electricity, and we'll make it possible for them to get that production done very easily at their own plants. If they want where they'll build, at the plant, the AI plant, they'll build energy generation, and that will be incredible, but it's technology and artificial intelligence all made in the USA, beginning immediately." President Donald Trump

Trump also adds that this will include the "construction of colossal data centers" and that "physical campuses and locations currently being scouted nationwide."