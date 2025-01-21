Senate passes Laken Riley Act in a 64-35 vote

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Senate has voted to pass the Laken Riley Act aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.

The vote for final passage was 64 to 35, with 12 Democrats joining Republicans to approve it.

This is the first piece of legislation congressional Republicans are hoping to send President Trump for his signature.

The GOP-led bill, which received some Democratic support, will now head back to the House for another vote, where it is expected to pass easily before going to Trump's desk to become law.

The bill is named after Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing school student who was murdered last year by an undocumented immigrant.

The legislation mandates federal detention of undocumented immigrants who are charged, arrested or convicted for committing acts of "burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting."

Prior to the final passage, two amendments to the bill were approved adding assault of a law enforcement officer and acts causing death or bodily harm.