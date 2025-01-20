Skip to Content
Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, dies at 67

today at 11:39 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood for more than a decade, has died, according to a statement from her family.

Richards became president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund in 2006 and served in that post until 2018.

She was known for passionately supporting abortion rights.

President Biden issued a statement Monday saying in part, "She was a leader of utmost character and I know that her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

As the daughter of former Texas Governor Anne Richards, she was born into politics and became a labor organizer after finishing her education.

Last year, she revealed she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form brain cancer.

A statement from her family said, "Our hearts are broken today, but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives."

Richards was 67.

