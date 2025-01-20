Skip to Content
National Politics

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Attendees “surf” a Trump cutout while waiting in line at a rally

By ,
today at 7:01 AM
Published 7:23 AM

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Attendees waiting to enter Donald Trump's pre-inauguration rally "surfed" a cutout of the president-elect through the line in Washington, D.C., on January 19.

Video filmed by X user @sntmods1776 shows a cutout of dancing Trump affixed to a small surfboard and making its way down a line of people waiting to enter Capital One Arena for Trump's rally later that afternoon.

The "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" was scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, the day before Trump was due to be sworn in for his second term.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content