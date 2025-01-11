Skip to Content
President Biden to deliver farewell address next week

today at 10:06 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden plans to deliver a farewell address to the nation next week.

The speech, which will take place on Wednesday, will be delivered from the Oval Office, which is typically reserved for major occasions and big news.

Biden's remarks will come less than a week before President-Elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Biden is expected to talk about his time in various political offices and will also include a message to America about the country's future.

