President-elect Donald Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge in hush money case
(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to unconditional discharge for his 34 felony counts in the New York hush money case Friday.
The unconditional discharge sentence means Trump will not be facing jail time or any other restriction that would impede him after his inauguration.
Trump spoke during the hearing, saying the trial was a terrible experience and a setback for the New York court system.