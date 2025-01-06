Congress certifies 2024 election results

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Congress has certified President-Elect Donald Trump's 2024 victory Monday.

The Electoral College votes were escorted into the joint session of Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson gaveled the proceedings to order and welcomed in Vice President Kamala Harris in her role as President of the Senate.

Harris oversaw the counting, which carried on without objection, and ended with Harris certifying Trump's victory.

The process played out differently from four years ago when Trump supporters delayed the certification after storming the Capitol building, and 147 republicans voted to overturn the result and discount electors for President Joe Biden even though Trump had failed to produce any evidence that the result was illegitimate.

Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20.