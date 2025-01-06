Skip to Content
Biden adminstration announces $8 million arms sale to Israel

By
today at 5:48 AM
Published 5:53 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Biden administration has notified Congress it plans to sell $8 million in arms to Israel.

The State Department sent Congress the informal notification of the deal on Friday.

A U.S. official said the proposed sale is meant to support Israel's long-term security by resupplying stocks of critical munitions and air defense capabilities.

Last year, Israel accused the Biden administration of withholding weapons, a claim it denied.

Israel continues to face accusations from human rights groups of violations of international law, including its use of U.S. weapons in the war with Hamas in Gaza.

The notification of the sale allows the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations Committees to raise any concerns, provide input, or place a hold on the transaction.

